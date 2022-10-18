German government relieves cyber security chief of duty - Spiegel
Germany's Interior Minister Nancy Faeser has relieved the country's cybersecurity chief of duty after several media reported possible contacts with people involved with Russian security services, Spiegel said on Tuesday.
Arne Schoenbohm, president of the BSI federal information security agency, could have had such contacts through the Cyber Security Council of Germany, various media outlets reported last week.
The interior ministry did not immediately reply to a Reuters request for comment.
