Left Menu

Adi Dravidars to get cash, not garments, as gift for 'Deepavali'

A release from Transport and Adi Dravidar Minister Chandrapriyanka said on Tuesday that the Chief Minister N Rangasamy formally launched the scheme at a function.Chandrapriyanka said the Adi Dravidar family members who are 18 years and above would get Rs 500 each through their bank accounts.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 18-10-2022 18:19 IST | Created: 18-10-2022 18:19 IST
Adi Dravidars to get cash, not garments, as gift for 'Deepavali'
  • Country:
  • India

The territorial government would remit cash in the bank accounts of members of Adi Dravidar families instead of free garments for Deepavali, the festival of lights. A release from Transport and Adi Dravidar Minister Chandrapriyanka said on Tuesday that the Chief Minister N Rangasamy formally launched the scheme at a function.

Chandrapriyanka said the Adi Dravidar family members who are 18 years and above would get Rs 500 each through their bank accounts. As many as 1.24 lakh beneficiaries, including 67,764 women, would benefit from the scheme.

The government has announced cash payment equivalent to 10 kg free rice and 2 kg sugar for each family holding ration cards in the Union Territory for the festival. There is no income criteria to get the benefits, the release said.

PTI CORNVG NVG

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Russian drones hit sunflower oil terminal in Ukraine's Mykolaiv - officials

Russian drones hit sunflower oil terminal in Ukraine's Mykolaiv - officials

 Ukraine
2
Ukraine presidential office: Kyiv hit by kamikaze drones

Ukraine presidential office: Kyiv hit by kamikaze drones

Ukraine
3
Number of poor people in India fell by about 415 mn between 2005-06 and 2019-21, a 'historic change': UN

Number of poor people in India fell by about 415 mn between 2005-06 and 2019...

 Global
4
NASA's asteroid-hunter Lucy makes exceptionally close flyby of Earth

NASA's asteroid-hunter Lucy makes exceptionally close flyby of Earth

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022