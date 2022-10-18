Adi Dravidars to get cash, not garments, as gift for 'Deepavali'

The territorial government would remit cash in the bank accounts of members of Adi Dravidar families instead of free garments for Deepavali, the festival of lights. A release from Transport and Adi Dravidar Minister Chandrapriyanka said on Tuesday that the Chief Minister N Rangasamy formally launched the scheme at a function.

Chandrapriyanka said the Adi Dravidar family members who are 18 years and above would get Rs 500 each through their bank accounts. As many as 1.24 lakh beneficiaries, including 67,764 women, would benefit from the scheme.

The government has announced cash payment equivalent to 10 kg free rice and 2 kg sugar for each family holding ration cards in the Union Territory for the festival. There is no income criteria to get the benefits, the release said.

PTI CORNVG NVG

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)