HC orders removal of encroachment on public land, gives 3 months time

A report has to be submitted to the court after the private parties are removed from the property, the court said in its order.A local resident N Jayapal Reddy had filed a public interest litigation PIL which was heard by Chief Justice Prasanna B Varale and Justice Ashok N Kinagi.After issuing the directions, the hearing of the case was adjourned to January 25, 2023.During the hearing, the government advocate submitted an affidavit filed by the Tahsildar of Anekal which stated that 67 acres of land have been encroached.

The High Court of Karnataka on Tuesday directed the authorities to remove encroachment of 67 acres of public grazing land (gomala) in Kacharanayakanahalli near Jigani in Anekal taluk here, within three months. A report has to be submitted to the court after the private parties are removed from the property, the court said in its order.

A local resident N Jayapal Reddy had filed a public interest litigation (PIL) which was heard by Chief Justice Prasanna B Varale and Justice Ashok N Kinagi.

After issuing the directions, the hearing of the case was adjourned to January 25, 2023.

During the hearing, the government advocate submitted an affidavit filed by the Tahsildar of Anekal which stated that 67 acres of land have been encroached. On this encroachment, 306 houses have been constructed and the authorities removed 30 of them. Time was sought to clear the remaining encroachments. The affidavit was filed following the court direction during an earlier hearing to conduct a survey and file a report.

