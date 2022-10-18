Left Menu

SIA conducts raids at social media user's home in J-K's Budgam for publishing anti-India content

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 18-10-2022 18:47 IST | Created: 18-10-2022 18:47 IST
The State Investigation Agency of Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday conducted a raid at the house of a social media handler in Budgam district for allegedly publishing criminal content at the behest of terrorists and secessionists, police said.

The suspect has been glamorising terrorists and expressing active support to the anti-national elements by sharing incriminating photographs, videos and texts etc on social media with active financial and ideological support of secessionist groups as well as proscribed terrorist organisations within the Valley for advocating their terrorist as well as secessionist activities, a police spokesman said.

He said a case was registered under the Indian Penal Code and the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act at police station SIA Kashmir following a tip-off.

During investigation, it surfaced that the social media user was propagating anti-India and secessionist propaganda, besides profiling and intimidating specific individuals, especially those who are in support of peace, order and violence-free society by issuing threats to them, the spokesman said.

He said the search was carried out at the suspect's residence in the Magam area of the district in compliance to search warrant obtained from the court of special judge, designated under the NIA Act (TADA/POTA), Srinagar.

Incriminating material, including a mobile phone, SIM cards and bank documents, was seized for further investigation, the spokesman said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

