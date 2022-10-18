Lebanese president calls on Totalenergies to start drilling after deal with Israel
Lebanese President Michel Aoun called on Totalenergies to quickly start drilling in block 9 in the Mediterranean sea.
The Lebanese Presidency said Aoun met with a delegation from the company and called for a start to drilling to offset the time spent in indirect negotiations with Israel to demarcate the southern maritime borders.
Earlier this month, Lebanon and Israel reached an agreement demarcating a disputed maritime border between them after years of U.S.-mediated negotiations.
