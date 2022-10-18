MP: Two men paraded, their heads tonsured during dispute settlement

The heads of two men belonging to a Scheduled Caste were allegedly tonsured and they were paraded in Madhya Pradesh's Bhind district during the settlement of a dispute, police said on Tuesday.

A case of alleged assault as well as criminal intimidation was registered after the incident which took place at Daboha village under Bhind Dehat police station limits on Monday.

A dispute had taken place at the village between two groups about one and a half months ago, said Superintendent of Police Shailendra Singh Chouhan.

Santosh Shakya and Dharmendra Shakya had a dispute with Dilip Sharma, and Sharma sustained serious injuries in a clash and lodged a police complaint against the two who subsequently obtained bail, said a local police official.

On Monday, the elder brother of the accused proposed that the dispute be settled amicably, following which a `panchayat' (meeting of village residents), presided over by one Murarilal, was held.

The panchayat decided that the accused should pay Rs 1.5 lakh towards the cost of Sharma's medical treatment. But the complainant and his associates also allegedly got the heads of both the men tonsured and paraded them, police said.

The two men also alleged that they were forced to wear a garland of shoes while being paraded, but SP Chouhan denied this claim.

Two persons have been detained, he added.

A case under Indian Penal Code sections 323 (assault), 342 (illegal confinement), 294 (obscene act in public place) and 506 (criminal intimidation) besides Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act was registered and further probe was on, police said.

