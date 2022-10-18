NIA raids residence of building contractor in Haryana's Ambala

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Tuesday carried out a raid at the residence of a building contractor here in connection with its searches in three states to probe the ''emerging nexus'' between terrorists, gangsters and drug smugglers.

The NIA team recovered huge cash and some SIM cards during the raid in Ambala, officials said.

When contacted, Superintendent of Police, Ambala, Jashndeep Singh Randhawa confirmed that the raid was conducted by the NIA in the afternoon and more than Rs 1 crore cash was allegedly recovered from the house of the contractor.

He said cash counting machines were brought to count the money. The exact cash amount recovered will be disclosed by the NIA, he added.

A case was registered against the contractor under relevant provisions of the law, the SP said.

The NIA also raided the house of jailed gangster Naresh Sethi in Jhajjar, where the agency sleuths reached at around 4 am, sources said.

The agency also conducted raids at the houses of two alleged gangsters in Sonipat, both stated to be associated with the Lawrence Bishnoi gang.

The NIA on Tuesday carried out raids in Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh in connection with a case registered to probe the ''emerging nexus'' between terrorists, gangsters and drug smugglers.

The raids were carried out at 50 places which covered residences of noted gangsters, officials said.

