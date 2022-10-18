Left Menu

French firm charged in US with Islamic State group payments

PTI | Newyork | Updated: 18-10-2022 20:40 IST | Created: 18-10-2022 20:40 IST
French firm charged in US with Islamic State group payments

French cement company Lafarge pleaded guilty Tuesday to paying USD 17 million to the Islamic State group so that a plant in Syria could remain open, a case that the Justice Department described as the first of its kind.

The charges were announced in federal court in New York City.

The allegations involve conduct that was earlier investigated by authorities in France.

