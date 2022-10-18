Russia says strategic bombers flew over Pacific, Bering and Okhotsk seas - agencies

Russia's defence ministry said two of its Tu-95MS strategic bombers had conducted a 12-hour flight over the Pacific Ocean, the Bering Sea and the Sea of Okhotsk, Russian news agencies reported on Tuesday.

The flight by the nuclear-capable planes came at a moment of high tension in Russia's war with Ukraine and its confrontation with the West, after NATO and the United States said they expected Russia to test its nuclear forces imminently.

The Interfax news agency originally reported the designation of the aircraft in error as Tu-85MS.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)