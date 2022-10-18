Threat to MLA: Case transferred to CID
The Karnataka government has transferred to the criminal investigation department (CID) the probe into the alleged threat to Belthangady MLA Harish Poonja by some persons who intercepting his car on the night of October 13 and brandished weapons.
Police said the documents regarding the case registered by Bantwal rural police would be transferred to the CID.
Poonja’s driver complained to the police about the incident that took place near here. Poonja was going to Belthangady from the airport here after his arrival from Bengaluru. Police said they have arrested Riyaz (38) in connection with the incident and later released on bail by a local court.
The CID probe comes in the wake of demands from BJP State president Nalin Kumar Kateel, MP, and other leaders of the party for a comprehensive probe.
