Man electrocuted to death, several injured during idol immersion in Odisha

PTI | Kendrapara | Updated: 18-10-2022 21:02 IST | Created: 18-10-2022 21:02 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A 30-year-old man was electrocuted to death and at least a dozen people were injured during an idol immersion ceremony of Goddess Gajalaxmi in Odisha's Kendrapara district on Tuesday, police said.

Biswajit Lenka died on the spot when an iron frame he was holding came in contact with high-voltage live wire at Marshaghai, they said.

Around 12 other devotees who took part in the ceremony were injured in the incident, of whom one is in critical condition, a police officer said. The injured are undergoing treatment, he added.

