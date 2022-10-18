Man electrocuted to death, several injured during idol immersion in Odisha
PTI | Kendrapara | Updated: 18-10-2022 21:02 IST | Created: 18-10-2022 21:02 IST
- Country:
- India
A 30-year-old man was electrocuted to death and at least a dozen people were injured during an idol immersion ceremony of Goddess Gajalaxmi in Odisha's Kendrapara district on Tuesday, police said.
Biswajit Lenka died on the spot when an iron frame he was holding came in contact with high-voltage live wire at Marshaghai, they said.
Around 12 other devotees who took part in the ceremony were injured in the incident, of whom one is in critical condition, a police officer said. The injured are undergoing treatment, he added.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Odisha
- Biswajit Lenka
- Marshaghai
- Goddess Gajalaxmi
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Odisha Police arrests fugitive real estate firm director from Andhra Pradesh in cheating case
Odisha parties prepared for Nov 3 Dhamnagar by-poll
Couple arrested for killing elderly woman in Odisha
Tata Steel begins operations at NINL plant in Odisha
Low pressure formed, light to moderate rainfall expected in Odisha in next 2 days: IMD