Fire breaks out at godown in Kolkata, none injured

A fire broke out at a godown stocking shoes in the city's Tospia area on Tuesday, police said.

Nobody was injured in the blaze, they said, adding, fiver fire tenders managed to douse the flames.

The incident took place at the godown filled with slippers around 1 pm, a police officer said.

''A forensic team has collected samples from the spot to ascertain the cause of the fire,'' he said.

