Left Menu

Russia says strategic bombers flew over Pacific, Bering and Okhotsk seas

Russia's defence ministry said on Tuesday that two of its Tu-95MS strategic bombers had conducted a flight of more than 12 hours over the Pacific Ocean, the Bering Sea and the Sea of Okhotsk. The flight by the nuclear-capable planes came at a moment of high tension in Russia's war with Ukraine and its confrontation with the West, after NATO and the United States said they expected Russia to test its nuclear forces imminently.

Reuters | Updated: 18-10-2022 21:15 IST | Created: 18-10-2022 21:15 IST
Russia says strategic bombers flew over Pacific, Bering and Okhotsk seas

Russia's defence ministry said on Tuesday that two of its Tu-95MS strategic bombers had conducted a flight of more than 12 hours over the Pacific Ocean, the Bering Sea and the Sea of Okhotsk.

The flight by the nuclear-capable planes came at a moment of high tension in Russia's war with Ukraine and its confrontation with the West, after NATO and the United States said they expected Russia to test its nuclear forces imminently. The aircraft were escorted by MiG-31 fighter planes, and refuelled while in the air, the ministry said. It described the mission as "a scheduled flight over neutral waters", in line with international airspace rules.

The ministry did not specify the route, but a flight path over the Sea of Okhotsk and the Bering Sea would have passed close to Japan and the United States. NATO is conducting nuclear preparedness exercises this week and has said it expects Russia to hold its own nuclear drills imminently. The Kremlin said earlier on Tuesday it had no information on that.

U.S. officials have said they expect the Russian exercises to include the test launch of ballistic missiles. President Vladimir Putin warned on Sept. 21 that he was prepared to defend Russia's "territorial integrity" by all means, including nuclear weapons if necessary.

The next week, he proclaimed Russia was absorbing four Ukrainian regions - an action overwhelmingly condemned as illegal by the United Nations General Assembly - and taking them under its nuclear umbrella. Western officials are concerned about the timing of the Russian exercises but have expressed confidence in their ability to discern the difference between a Russian drill and any move by Putin to make good on his threats.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Russian drones hit sunflower oil terminal in Ukraine's Mykolaiv - officials

Russian drones hit sunflower oil terminal in Ukraine's Mykolaiv - officials

 Ukraine
2
Ukraine presidential office: Kyiv hit by kamikaze drones

Ukraine presidential office: Kyiv hit by kamikaze drones

Ukraine
3
Number of poor people in India fell by about 415 mn between 2005-06 and 2019-21, a 'historic change': UN

Number of poor people in India fell by about 415 mn between 2005-06 and 2019...

 Global
4
NASA's asteroid-hunter Lucy makes exceptionally close flyby of Earth

NASA's asteroid-hunter Lucy makes exceptionally close flyby of Earth

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022