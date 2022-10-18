Ukrainian foreign minister proposes end to diplomatic ties with Iran over drone sales to Russia

Ukraine's top diplomat wants his country to sever diplomatic relations with Iran over its sale of so-called suicide drones to Russia.

Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said Tuesday that Ukraine wouldn't tolerate Iran's “meanness and lies” on the issue.

The Iranian drones are precise, small, can effectively penetrate air defenses when fired in groups and are cheap at around $20,000 each. Moscow has used them extensively in recent days in its war against Ukraine, especially against civilian targets in Ukrainian cities.

“After Iran has become an accomplice in Russia's aggression and crimes on our territory, we will take a clear and honest stand,” Kuleba said, adding that he advised President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to break off ties with Tehran.

Ukraine's military intelligence chief, Kyrylo Budanov, said that after Iran provided Russia with a first batch of 1,750 drones, Moscow has placed orders for more.

