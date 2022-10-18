Left Menu

Punjab: Daughter-in-law decamps with jewellery, cash and valuables from her in-laws' house

PTI | Phagwara | Updated: 18-10-2022 21:46 IST | Created: 18-10-2022 21:46 IST
A recently married young woman on Tuesday allegedly decamped with jewellery, cash and other valuables worth Rs 15 lakh from her in-laws house with the help of two armed young men.

Varinder Mishra, owner of the house in Greater Kailash area told the police that his younger son had got married in April this year.

The couple have hitherto been leading a happy married life but his younger son's wife sprang a big surprise when she, allegedly with the help of two young men, decamped with the cash and valuables, he told the police.

The two men wielding knives thrashed the man's elder son's wife Anju Mishra and her two-and-a-half-year-old son, also kept a knife on the neck of her son and asked about the jewellery and cash.

Anju and her son were locked inside a room and the accused daughter-in-law walked away with the jewellery and cash with the two men.

Taking advantage of Anju being all alone in the house at the time of incident, the accused woman allegedly called the two men to execute the plan, police said.

Eyewitness accounts said that the trio had left in an autorickshaw.

''We are scanning CCTV footage of neighbouring houses and will soon solve the case,'' Investigating Officer of Industrial Area police post, Assistant Sub-Inspector Inderjit Singh said .

