Left Menu

Planning to construct corridor at Banke Bihari Temple in Mathura: UP govt tells HC

PTI | Prayagraj | Updated: 18-10-2022 21:58 IST | Created: 18-10-2022 21:58 IST
Planning to construct corridor at Banke Bihari Temple in Mathura: UP govt tells HC
  • Country:
  • India

The Uttar Pradesh government on Tuesday informed the Allahabad High Court that the government is planning to construct a corridor after acquiring five acres of land adjacent to Banke Bihari Temple in Mathura to give facilities to pilgrims.

A bench comprising Chief Justice Rajesh Bindal and Justice JJ Munir was hearing a PIL on providing facilities to pilgrims who visit the temple in large numbers.

Two devotees were killed and seven injured in a stampede-like situation at the temple during Janmashtami celebrations in August, sparking safety concerns.

The bench asked the state government to clear its stand regarding the management of pilgrims visiting the temple and fixed the next hearing on November 17.

On behalf of the state government, the Additional Advocate General informed the court that the government is planning to construct a corridor after acquiring five acres of land adjacent to the temple to give facilities to the pilgrims.

An impleadment application moved by Goswami (priest) family objected to the plan, saying it's a private temple and no government interference is required.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Russian drones hit sunflower oil terminal in Ukraine's Mykolaiv - officials

Russian drones hit sunflower oil terminal in Ukraine's Mykolaiv - officials

 Ukraine
2
Ukraine presidential office: Kyiv hit by kamikaze drones

Ukraine presidential office: Kyiv hit by kamikaze drones

Ukraine
3
Number of poor people in India fell by about 415 mn between 2005-06 and 2019-21, a 'historic change': UN

Number of poor people in India fell by about 415 mn between 2005-06 and 2019...

 Global
4
NASA's asteroid-hunter Lucy makes exceptionally close flyby of Earth

NASA's asteroid-hunter Lucy makes exceptionally close flyby of Earth

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022