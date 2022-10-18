Left Menu

Odisha police seizes brown sugar worth over Rs 1 crore

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 18-10-2022 22:05 IST | Created: 18-10-2022 22:05 IST
The Special Task Force (STF) of the Odisha Police seized 1.06 kg brown sugar worth over Rs 1 crore in Balasore and arrested two persons on charge of smuggling narcotics, a police officer said.

A team of police officers raided a place near Balasore railway station and seized the contraband on Monday.

Two persons, identified as Sk Raju and Amzad Khan, were arrested for alleged drug dealing and possession, the officer said.

Since 2020, the STF has seized more than 60 Kg of brown sugar or heroin, 202 gm cocaine and more than 111 quintals of ganja and arrested over 162 drug peddlers, the police officer added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

