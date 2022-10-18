Left Menu

Two children fall in canal in Bikaner, die

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 18-10-2022 22:14 IST | Created: 18-10-2022 22:14 IST
Two children fall in canal in Bikaner, die
  • Country:
  • India

Two children died after falling into the Indira Gandhi canal while playing in Rajasthan's Bikaner district on Tuesday evening, police said.

Sachin (5) and Vinod (6) were playing near the canal when they accidently fell into it under Chhatargarh police station area, they said.

The bodies were taken out and a doctor declared them dead. The bodies were handed over to family members without postmortem, they said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Russian drones hit sunflower oil terminal in Ukraine's Mykolaiv - officials

Russian drones hit sunflower oil terminal in Ukraine's Mykolaiv - officials

 Ukraine
2
Ukraine presidential office: Kyiv hit by kamikaze drones

Ukraine presidential office: Kyiv hit by kamikaze drones

Ukraine
3
Number of poor people in India fell by about 415 mn between 2005-06 and 2019-21, a 'historic change': UN

Number of poor people in India fell by about 415 mn between 2005-06 and 2019...

 Global
4
NASA's asteroid-hunter Lucy makes exceptionally close flyby of Earth

NASA's asteroid-hunter Lucy makes exceptionally close flyby of Earth

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022