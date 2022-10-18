Two children fall in canal in Bikaner, die

Two children died after falling into the Indira Gandhi canal while playing in Rajasthan's Bikaner district on Tuesday evening, police said.

Sachin (5) and Vinod (6) were playing near the canal when they accidently fell into it under Chhatargarh police station area, they said.

The bodies were taken out and a doctor declared them dead. The bodies were handed over to family members without postmortem, they said.

