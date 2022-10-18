Stance of anti-port activists not fair, says Kerala CM

The stance of the protestors against the proposed under-construction Vizhinjam Port was not fair, as they continue with their agitation even after the State government agreed to six of their seven demands, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said on Tuesday.

He said that after each round of discussions with the representatives of the protestors, an agreement on the six of the demands was reached and the detractors indicate that some resolution has been arrived at.

The protestors again continued with the agitation demanding stoppage of the port construction despite being told during the discussions itself that it was not possible.

''Such a stance on their part is unfair,'' Vijayan said while speaking to reporters this evening.

On Monday, the protestors, led by the Latin Church, disrupted public transport by blocking roads and gathered in large numbers at eight points from Attingal to Poovar in Thiruvananthapuram district.

State-run buses were stopped, so were college buses. Blocking of roads took place despite a prohibitory order.

Latin Archdiocese Vicar General Monsignor Eugene H Pereira on Monday had said the protest was against the authorities who ignored the agitation.

He said the fishing community would get together and intensify the protest in the coming days.

The Kerala High Court recently asked the government to remove the obstructions created by the protestors at the entrance of the port on a plea moved by Adani.

The government on October 7 had constituted a panel to address the concern for coastal erosion the local fishermen have if the port was built.

Vizhinjam International Seaport Limited (VISL) received environmental clearance (EC) from MoEF in January 2014, which prescribed the course of action, environmental management, monitoring and reporting during the construction and operation of the port, it had said The clearance was challenged by various parties and it was upheld by the National Green Tribunal with clear directions to the government of Kerala to proceed with the project.

A large number of people on the coast have been staging the protest outside the main entrance of the multi-purpose seaport at nearby Mulloor for a few months. They were pressing for their 7-point charter of demands that include stopping the construction work and to conduct a coastal impact study in connection with the multi-crore project.

The protestors have been alleging that the unscientific construction of groynes, the artificial sea walls as part of the upcoming Vizhinjam port, was one of the reasons for the increasing coastal erosion.

