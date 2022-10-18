Left Menu

UK PM Truss discusses deepening cooperation with France's Macron

Reuters | London | Updated: 18-10-2022 22:20 IST | Created: 18-10-2022 22:19 IST
British Prime Minister Liz Truss and French President Emmanuel Macron discussed continued support for Ukraine, as well as deepening bilateral cooperation, over a call earlier on Tuesday, her Downing Street Office spokesperson said.

"They agreed the UK and France will continue to work closely together with allies to support Ukraine and coordinate our response to Russian aggression," the spokesperson said.

"The Prime Minister and President Macron also welcomed the recent opportunity to meet in person at the leaders' summit in Prague, and looked forward to continuing to deepen bilateral cooperation."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

