UK tells Chinese envoy: peaceful protest must be respected
Reuters | London | Updated: 18-10-2022 22:22 IST | Created: 18-10-2022 22:22 IST
Britain told China's Charges d'Affaires in London that the right to peaceful protest must be respected, after he was summoned to explain an incident in which a protester was seen being pulled into the grounds of the Chinese consulate and beaten.
"Today we have made our view clear to the Chinese authorities: the right to peaceful protest in the UK must be respected," said Zac Goldsmith, Minister of State at the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office.
