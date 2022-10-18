Left Menu

UK tells Chinese envoy: peaceful protest must be respected

Reuters | London | Updated: 18-10-2022 22:22 IST | Created: 18-10-2022 22:22 IST
Britain told China's Charges d'Affaires in London that the right to peaceful protest must be respected, after he was summoned to explain an incident in which a protester was seen being pulled into the grounds of the Chinese consulate and beaten.

"Today we have made our view clear to the Chinese authorities: the right to peaceful protest in the UK must be respected," said Zac Goldsmith, Minister of State at the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office.

