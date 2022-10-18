Left Menu

Guj: Court acquits MLA booked for hurling casteist slurs at govt officer, vandalising office in 2012

PTI | Morbi | Updated: 18-10-2022 22:29 IST | Created: 18-10-2022 22:29 IST
A sessions court in Gujarat's Morbi city on Tuesday acquitted MLA Mohammad Javed Pirzada in the 2012 case of vandalising the office of the taluka development officer (TDO) and hurling casteist remarks.

The court of additional sessions judge, Virat Buddha, acquitted Pirzada and four others who were booked under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections of unlawful assembly, obstructing public servant in the discharge of duty, and under the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act. The MLA's lawyer said the prosecution couldn't prove the case beyond a reasonable doubt, following which he was acquitted.

The lawyer told the court that the prosecution's evidence was concocted.

As per the prosecution, Pirzada- the Congress MLA from the Wankaner constituency- along with the then sarpanch of Tithwa village, and members of panchayat went to the office of the TDO on August 27, 2012, to register a complaint regarding water issue, when the incident occurred.

A case was registered against the MLA and four others on September 2, 2012, on the complaint of the TDO, who belonged to an SC community.

Pirzada had won the 2007, 2012 and 2017 Assembly polls on a Congress ticket.

