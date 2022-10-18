UP: Two women killed as mound of mud falls over them

Two women were killed on Tuesday and a teenager was injured when a mound of mud collapsed on them while they were repairing their kutcha house in Deoriha Pipraha village here, police said.

The incident happened in Yamunapar Ghurpur area, where the women were digging the soil in their house but during the process mound of mud caved-in and they were buried under it, while a teenager was injured, Circle Officer (Karchana) Ajit Singh Chauhan said.

The deceased have been identified as Ram Samari Devi (60) and Sasikala Devi (32), he said. PTI RAJ ABN RCJ RCJ

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)