LATAM POLITICS TODAY-The Bahamas would send troops to Haiti if asked, minister says

Washington plays hardball with Chevron's Venezuela license WASHINGTON - U.S. officials have made clear that allowing oil major Chevron Corp to expand in Venezuela depends on a grand gesture: the Venezuelan government and opposition returning to election talks in Mexico at least for a first round, three people close to the matter said this week.

Reuters | Updated: 18-10-2022 22:38 IST | Created: 18-10-2022 22:38 IST
The latest in Latin American politics today: The Bahamas would send troops to Haiti if asked -minister

NASSAU - The Bahamas would send troops or police to Haiti as part of a peacekeeping force if asked to do so by the United Nations or the Caribbean Community, a Bahamian government minister has said, as Haiti's humanitarian crisis worsens. The United States and Mexico on Monday called for U.N. support for a security mission to Haiti, where a gang blockade of a critical fuel port has crippled economic activity and left millions of people facing hunger.

"If Caricom determines to send troops in, Caricom will no doubt determine how that troop make-up will be, which could include Bahamian troops," National Security Minister Wayne Munroe told reporters. Washington plays hardball with Chevron's Venezuela license

WASHINGTON - U.S. officials have made clear that allowing oil major Chevron Corp to expand in Venezuela depends on a grand gesture: the Venezuelan government and opposition returning to election talks in Mexico at least for a first round, three people close to the matter said this week. Under a technical service agreement signed this summer with Venezuela's oil company PDVSA, Chevron asked the U.S. Treasury Department to relax sanctions on Venezuela to allow the company to take operational control and have a greater say in procurement and trading at the four oil ventures it shares with PDVSA.

The State Department has insisted that any relevant easing of sanctions will only come if Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro returns to talks and takes concrete steps toward free elections. Mexico president to speak with Biden Tuesday

MEXICO CITY - Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador will speak with his U.S. counterpart Joe Biden later on Tuesday, he said during a regular news conference. Lopez Obrador said he was not sure what the call would be about but it might concern the meeting between both leaders and Canada's prime minister scheduled for December. (Compiled by Steven Grattan Editing by Bill Berkrot)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

