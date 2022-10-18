Important matters heard by Delhi High Court on Tuesday, October 18: * HC refused to grant bail to former JNU student Umar Khalid, in custody for over two years, in a UAPA case related to the alleged conspiracy behind the riots here in February 2020, saying he was in constant touch with other co-accused and allegations against him are prima facie true. * Responding to petitions assailing 'Agnipath', the Centre told HC there is no legal infirmity in the scheme for recruitment in the armed forces which was introduced in exercise of its sovereign function to make national security and defence more robust, impenetrable and abreast'' with the changing military requirement.

