Two nabbed in Assam for alleged terror group links

Two persons were arrested on Tuesday in Assam for their alleged links with terror outfits, a day after four others were nabbed on similar charges, the police said.One of them was apprehended in Bajali district, and the other in Nalbari.According to a senior officer, a joint operation by Barpeta and Bajali police teams led to the arrest of one of the accused from Karagari village.

PTI | Barpeta | Updated: 18-10-2022 22:55 IST
Two persons were arrested on Tuesday in Assam for their alleged links with terror outfits, a day after four others were nabbed on similar charges, the police said.

One of them was apprehended in Bajali district, and the other in Nalbari.

According to a senior officer, a joint operation by Barpeta and Bajali police teams led to the arrest of one of the accused from Karagari village. ''He was caught on the basis of information provided by another jehadi apprehended from Tamulpur on Monday. He has been handed over to the investigating team from Tamulpur,'' the officer said.

Meanwhile, the Assam Police, in a statement, said that another arrest has been made during the day in Nalbari in connection with a similar case registered at Ghograpar Police Station.

The 24-year-old youth from Choto Ailliya village will be produced before a court on Wednesday, it added.

On Monday, two persons each were held in Tamulpur and Nalbari districts of Assam for their alleged association with terror groups.

Altogether 48 people, many of them teachers of madrasas, have been arrested from across Assam since March this year for their alleged links with Al-Qaeda in Indian Subcontinent (AQIS) and Ansarullah Bangla Team (ABT).

Since January this year, five modules with alleged links to Bangladesh's proscribed Ansarul Islam have been busted.

Four madrasas have also been demolished since August -- three by respective district administrations ''for not adhering to building norms'' and one was razed to the ground by local people.

