Argentina asks Qatar to detain top Iranian official accused of Jewish center attack

Argentina's justice department has asked Qatar to arrest a top Iranian official for his alleged participation in a 1994 attack on a Jewish community center in Buenos Aires that killed 85 people. "The accusation made against him arises from his proven participation at the meeting in which carrying out the attack on AMIA's headquarters was decided," Rafecas said an official letter requesting the detention.

  • Country:
  • Argentina

Argentina's justice department has asked Qatar to arrest a top Iranian official for his alleged participation in a 1994 attack on a Jewish community center in Buenos Aires that killed 85 people. Federal judge Daniel Rafecas late on Monday requested the detention of Iran Vice President for Economic Affairs Dr. Mohsen Rezaei Mirghaed, who is currently in Qatar, so he can be tried in Argentina.

Argentina does not currently have an extradition treaty with Qatar. Investigations into the 1994 attack, in which an explosives-laden truck blew up outside the Argentine Israeli Mutual Association (AMIA) building, have made little progress.

Argentine courts have blamed the attack on Iran. But no one has been brought to trial in either that case or a deadly 1992 bombing of the Israeli embassy in Buenos Aires. Iran denies playing a role in either attack. "The accusation made against him arises from his proven participation at the meeting in which carrying out the attack on AMIA's headquarters was decided," Rafecas said an official letter requesting the detention.

