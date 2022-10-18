Left Menu

DRI seizes 86.5 kg high-quality hydroponic weed worth Rs 39.5 crore; 2 held

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 18-10-2022 23:24 IST | Created: 18-10-2022 23:20 IST
The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) has seized 86.5 kg of high-quality US-origin hydroponic weed valued at Rs 39.5 crore and arrested two persons in this connection from Mumbai, an official said on Tuesday.

The DRI's Mumbai zonal unit intercepted two US-origin consignments at Courier Terminal in the Air Cargo Complex. An examination resulted in the seizure of 86.5 kg of hydroponic weed (ganja) from the consignments, he said.

The consignments were mis-declared as 'Outdoor Concrete Firepit' and were destined for Bhiwandi town in adjoining Thane district, the official said.

The seizure was a result of multi- agency coordination with stakeholders and further investigation and follow-up searches were carried out at the addresses of a warehouse and office premises linked to the importer, he said.

These searches resulted in the crackdown on drug cartel and led to the arrest of two persons from Mumbai, the official said.

The seized high-quality hydroponic weed is valued at Rs 39.5 crore in the illicit market, he said, adding further investigation was underway.

The current recovery indicates an alarming trend of hydroponic weed of the USA-origin being imported to India, the official added.

Hydroponic is a soilless method of growing cannabis using water as the primary medium.

