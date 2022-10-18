Left Menu

Russia's new Ukraine commander acknowledges "tense" combat situation

Reuters | Updated: 18-10-2022 23:25 IST | Created: 18-10-2022 23:25 IST
The new commander of Russian forces in Ukraine, Sergei Surovikin, acknowledged on Tuesday that the military situation in Ukraine was "tense", especially around the occupied southern city of Kherson. "The situation in the area of the 'Special Military Operation' can be described as tense," he told the state-owned Rossiya 24 television news channel in an interview.

"The enemy continually attempts to attack the positions of Russian troops," he said. "First of all, this concerns the Kupiansk, Lyman and Mykolayiv-Kriviy Rih sectors."

