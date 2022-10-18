Five security guards of Gurugram society arrested for thrashing 15-year-old boy

Five security guards of a housing society here were arrested on Tuesday for allegedly thrashing a 15-year-old boy who had gone there to attend a Diwali fair, officials said. The arrested accused were identified as Rohtash, Bhupender Singh, Radheshyam, Man Singh, natives of Uttar Pradesh, and Jitender Singh, a native of Bharatpur in Rajasthan, police said. The incident took place on October 15 at Orchid Petal society in Sector 49, they said.

The teenager who tried to enter the society was allegedly not only stopped by the security guards of the society but also abused and thrashed with sticks, police said. An FIR was registered under relevant sections of the IPC and under Juvenile Justice Act at Sector 50 police station.

In her complaint, the boy's mother, a resident of Valley View Estate society, said that her son left home with his friends around 7.30 pm on Saturday to visit the Diwali fair at Orchid Petal.

“When my son and his friends reached the society gate, the guards and some residents stopped them. When my son and his friends requested the guards to let them go inside, the guards started abusing them. When my son protested, the guards started beating him and his friends. There were some people who, too, threatened to kill my son,” she stated in the complaint.

Police on Tuesday nabbed five security guards in the case, said Rajesh Kumar, Station House Officer of Sector 50 police station.

“The guards were let off on bail. We are investigating the matter,” the SHO said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)