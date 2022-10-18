Left Menu

House built by drug smuggler on illegally-occupied land demolished in Faridabad: Police

The house as well as a jhuggi built by woman drug smuggler Mammo Khan was raised during the drive carried out by the Faridabad police under the directions of Deputy Commissioner Vikram Kumar, they said. A total of 11 cases of drug smuggling are registered against Khan and her family, said police spokesperson Sube Singh.

PTI | Faridabad | Updated: 18-10-2022 23:57 IST | Created: 18-10-2022 23:57 IST
A house built by an alleged drug smuggler on an illegally-occupied land belonging to the Municipal Corporation of Faridabad was demolished here, police said on Tuesday. The house as well as a 'jhuggi' built by woman drug smuggler Mammo Khan was raised during the drive carried out by the Faridabad police under the directions of Deputy Commissioner Vikram Kumar, they said. ''Khan, her son Salman and daughter Shayna used to carry out illegal drug trade in the house. A total of 11 cases of drug smuggling are registered against Khan and her family,'' said police spokesperson Sube Singh.

