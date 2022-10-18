Left Menu

Brazil's furriest police corporal becomes internet sensation

"I took a coat, a police shirt and put it on him as a joke. I took a picture and sent it to our station’s roster groups and posted them there," said Oliveira. "If I don't post a picture for three days people are already demanding ‘Where is Oliveira?’ ‘Where did Oliveira go?’" said the officer, laughing.

Reuters | Rio De Janeiro | Updated: 18-10-2022 23:58 IST | Created: 18-10-2022 23:58 IST
Brazil's furriest police corporal becomes internet sensation
  • Country:
  • Brazil

A rescue dog turned police mascot has become one of Brazil's most beloved furry internet sensations. Dubbed "Corporal Oliveira," the dog was taken in by Rio police officer Cristiano Oliveira, who found him in 2019 near his police station abandoned, injured and hungry.

The dog - decked out in a police uniform with a toy gun strapped in and sunglasses - has become the official mascot of the Rio de Janeiro Military Police's 17th batallion, patrolling alongside his officer and running beside motorbikes. "I took a coat, a police shirt and put it on him as a joke. I took a picture and sent it to our station’s roster groups and posted them there," said Oliveira. "And then the joke started going viral."

Now, the furry corporal has his own Instagram account with more than 117,000 followers. "If I don't post a picture for three days people are already demanding ‘Where is Oliveira?’ ‘Where did Oliveira go?’" said the officer, laughing.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Serum Institute to produce Ebola vaccine for use in Uganda outbreak; Moderna signs deal on variant-adapted COVID shots for world's poorest and more

Health News Roundup: Serum Institute to produce Ebola vaccine for use in Uga...

 Global
2
Two Spanish tourists killed in air balloon accident in Turkey's Cappadocia

Two Spanish tourists killed in air balloon accident in Turkey's Cappadocia

Azerbaijan
3
China's 20th Communist Party Congress: What you need to know

China's 20th Communist Party Congress: What you need to know

 Global
4
Study reveals how photosynthesis adapted to the rise of oxygen

Study reveals how photosynthesis adapted to the rise of oxygen

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022