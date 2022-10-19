Heroin worth Rs 20 cr seized in Assam

Heroin worth Rs 20 crore in the international market was seized on Tuesday and two peddlers were nabbed in Karimganj district of Assam, officials said here.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said police have seized 2.5 kg of the narcotic packed in 194 soap cases from a vehicle.

The heroin was ''hidden inside a four-wheeler vehicle near Assam-Mizoram-Tripura tri junction area and (police) apprehended (the) two accused, who belong to Karimganj and Hailakandi today'', he tweeted.

A senior official said that the drugs were being transported from Mizoram.

The chief minister also said that police in Karbi Anglong district seized 664 gm heroin at Bokajan and one peddler was apprehended.

Karimganj district police during the last two days has seized 5,643 kgs of ganja worth Rs 30 crore coming from neighbouring states, officials said.

