Left Menu

Woman slaps youth for objecting to pet dog defecating outside residence, police complaint filed

A youth complained to the police here accusing a woman of slapping him when he objected to her dog defecating in front of his residence and allegedly trying to bite him. The dog then started defecating outside their flat, they said.When Tarun objected to this, the woman allegedly slapped him.

PTI | Ghaziabad | Updated: 19-10-2022 00:07 IST | Created: 19-10-2022 00:07 IST
Woman slaps youth for objecting to pet dog defecating outside residence, police complaint filed
  • Country:
  • India

A youth complained to the police here accusing a woman of slapping him when he objected to her dog defecating in front of his residence and allegedly trying to bite him. A video of the alleged incident in the Shakti Khand area of Indirapuram has surfaced on the Internet.

Tarun was taking an evening walk on Monday within the compounds of a residential society when he noticed the woman walking her dog in front of their residence, police said. The dog reportedly barked at Tarun and his friend and tried to bite them. The dog then started defecating outside their flat, they said.

When Tarun objected to this, the woman allegedly slapped him. He later called the police dialling the 112 helpline number, the police said.

Additional SP (City) Gyanendra Singh said that Tarun has lodged a complaint against the woman at Indirapuram police station and a probe into the matter is on.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Serum Institute to produce Ebola vaccine for use in Uganda outbreak; Moderna signs deal on variant-adapted COVID shots for world's poorest and more

Health News Roundup: Serum Institute to produce Ebola vaccine for use in Uga...

 Global
2
Two Spanish tourists killed in air balloon accident in Turkey's Cappadocia

Two Spanish tourists killed in air balloon accident in Turkey's Cappadocia

Azerbaijan
3
China's 20th Communist Party Congress: What you need to know

China's 20th Communist Party Congress: What you need to know

 Global
4
Study reveals how photosynthesis adapted to the rise of oxygen

Study reveals how photosynthesis adapted to the rise of oxygen

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022