U.S. says it raised concerns with Riyadh over jailed U.S. citizen as recently as Monday
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 19-10-2022 00:26 IST | Created: 19-10-2022 00:26 IST
- Country:
- United States
The United States has raised with Saudi authorities the case of a Saudi-U.S. citizen detained in Saudi Arabia as recently as Monday, State Department deputy spokesperson Vedant Patel said on Tuesday.
Speaking at a daily press briefing, Patel said the Saudi government offered no information in advance of the sentencing hearing of Saad Ibrahim Almadi, who the Washington Post said was handed a 16-year jail sentence over his tweets critical of Riyadh.
