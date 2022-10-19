Left Menu

Kolkata: 17 bank accounts, multi-crore deals linked to absconding businessman surface

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 19-10-2022 00:39 IST | Created: 19-10-2022 00:39 IST
The Kolkata Police has found 17 more bank accounts linked to the businessman from whose Howrah-based flats it has seized crores of rupees, a senior official said on Tuesday.

Police had recovered Rs 8 crore in cash and jewellery from the flats, and another Rs 2.2 crore from his car.

All of these 17 accounts, belonging to the Pandey Brothers, are registered at a single bank branch in Narendrapur in South 24 Parganas district, from where the initial complaint was lodged earlier this month, the officer said.

''Transactions worth over Rs 57 crore have been made through several of these accounts in the last six months. At present, all these accounts are showing zero balance,'' he told PTI.

''There is also evidence of transactions to foreign accounts. We are probing this aspect,'' the officer said.

On Monday, police conducted raids and seized crores of rupees from the flats and the car of businessman Shailesh Pandey.

Pandey and his brother Arvind are absconding, and search is underway to trace them, police said.

