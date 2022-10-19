Absconding rape accused arrested in Gurugram

The special task force of the Gurugram police on Tuesday nabbed a rape accused carrying a bounty of Rs 5,000 on him from Garhi Bolni chowk in Rewari, officials said.

DSP Jaiveer Singh Rathee said the accused, Hukam Singh, a resident of Dhani Bisrana village of Rajasthan's Dausa district, was wanted in a rape case in 2020 registered at the women police station in Rewari.

The accused was handed over to the Rewari police, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)