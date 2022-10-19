Left Menu

Forest dept demolishes six farmhouse in Aravali

After a long wait, the court directed us to demolish the illegal farmhouses in September and we have demolished them today, said Karamveer Malik, Gurugram range officer of the forest department.

19-10-2022
Six farmhouses allegedly built illegally in the Aravali forest area near Gwal Pahari village here were on Tuesday demolished, a forest department official said.

A team of the forest department also demolished boundary walls of four other farmhouses in the area, the official said.

“We had served the notices to the illegal farmhouse owners in 2020 but they avoided them and some of them moved to a local court. After a long wait, the court directed us to demolish the illegal farmhouses in September and we have demolished them today”, said Karamveer Malik, Gurugram range officer of the forest department. The drive was continuing till late evening, said the official.

