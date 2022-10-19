Odd News Roundup: Brazil's furriest police corporal becomes internet sensation
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-10-2022 02:31 IST | Created: 19-10-2022 02:26 IST
Following is a summary of current odd news briefs.
Brazil's furriest police corporal becomes internet sensation
A rescue dog turned police mascot has become one of Brazil's most beloved furry internet sensations. Dubbed "Corporal Oliveira," the dog was taken in by Rio police officer Cristiano Oliveira, who found him in 2019 near his police station abandoned, injured and hungry.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement