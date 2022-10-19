US: February execution date set for Missouri man who killed 4

The Missouri Supreme Court has set a February execution date for a suburban St. Louis man who was convicted of killing his girlfriend and her three young children nearly 18 years ago.

Leonard Taylor (58), is scheduled to be executed on February 7 at the state prison in Bonne Terre. He was convicted in 2008 in the shooting deaths of Angela Rowe (28), and her three children, Alexis (10); AcQreya (6); and Tyrese Conley (5). Their bodies were found in their home in Jennings on December 3, 2004.

In May 2022, the US Supreme Court declined to hear Taylor's case, leading to the setting of an execution date. Taylor's execution would come about a month after another convicted killer is scheduled to die in Missouri.

Scott McLaughlin, who was convicted of raping and killing an ex-girlfriend 19 years ago, is scheduled for execution on January 3. Another convicted killer, Kevin Johnson, faces the death penalty on November 29 for killing Kirkwood Police Sgt. Bill McEntee in suburban St. Louis in 2005.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)