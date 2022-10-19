Left Menu

RCMP officer fatally stabbed in Vancouver suburb

A visibly shaken Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth said on Tuesday that thousands of police officers go about their jobs every day and to hear this is the worst news.He said their hearts go out to the RCMP officers family, friends and fellow police.The Independent Investigations Office of British Columbia has confirmed it has been deployed to an incident involving police in Burnaby. The office investigates any incidents linked to police in British Columbia involving serious harm or death.

PTI | Burnaby | Updated: 19-10-2022 06:32 IST | Created: 19-10-2022 06:32 IST
  • Country:
  • Canada

A homeless man living in a tent fatally stabbed a Royal Canadian Mounted Police in a Vancouver suburb, police said on Wednesday. RCMP Deputy Commissioner Dwayne McDonald said 31-year-old Const. Shaelyn Yang was stabbed to death by a homeless man while she partnered with a Burnaby city parks employee. He said a suspect was shot and injured and remains in hospital.

Burnaby RCMP Detachment Commander Graham De La Gorgendiere said Yang worked with the police mental health and homeless team. A visibly shaken Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth said on Tuesday that thousands of police officers go about their jobs every day and to hear this is the worst news.

He said their hearts go out to the RCMP officer's family, friends and fellow police.

The Independent Investigations Office of British Columbia has confirmed it has been deployed to an incident involving police in Burnaby. The office investigates any incidents linked to police in British Columbia involving serious harm or death.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

