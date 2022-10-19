Tokyo prosecutors arrest president of firm ADK over Olympics -Kyodo
Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 19-10-2022 07:26 IST | Created: 19-10-2022 07:26 IST
- Country:
- Japan
Tokyo prosecutors arrested the president of Japanese advertising firm ADK Holdings Inc and two other people as part of an ongoing investigation into suspected bribery related to the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, Kyodo News reported on Wednesday.
In August prosecutors arrested a former member of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics board on suspicion of receiving bribes. The investigation has since widened across corporate Japan.
No one was immediately available for comment at ADK Holdings.
