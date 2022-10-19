Left Menu

Tokyo prosecutors arrest president of firm ADK over Olympics -Kyodo

Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 19-10-2022 07:26 IST | Created: 19-10-2022 07:26 IST
Tokyo prosecutors arrested the president of Japanese advertising firm ADK Holdings Inc and two other people as part of an ongoing investigation into suspected bribery related to the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, Kyodo News reported on Wednesday.

In August prosecutors arrested a former member of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics board on suspicion of receiving bribes. The investigation has since widened across corporate Japan.

No one was immediately available for comment at ADK Holdings.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

