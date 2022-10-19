Left Menu

MP minister gifts bicycle, chocolates to 3-yr-old boy who went to police station to complain against mother

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 19-10-2022 09:33 IST | Created: 19-10-2022 09:33 IST
MP minister gifts bicycle, chocolates to 3-yr-old boy who went to police station to complain against mother
Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra has gifted a bicycle and chocolates to a three-year-old boy, who went to a police station in Burhanpur along with his father to complain against his mother who scolded him for being adamant.

After police delivered the gift to the boy on Tuesday, a video showing him happily riding the bicycle in the presence of cops and his family members was shared by the state home department on its official Twitter handle.

Earlier on Sunday, a video showing the child complaining against his mother to sub-inspector Priyanka Nayak at Dedtalai police post in Burhanpur went viral on social media.

In the clip, the boy was heard claiming that his mother ''stole'' his candies, which Nayak wrote on a paper.

When the police officer asked the boy to sign the complaint, he drew some lines on the paper, Nayak said.

The boy's father said the child insisted on complaining to police after his mother scolded him for not letting her apply a black ''tika'' (with a belief that it wards off evil forces) on his forehead after bathing.

After the clip went viral, Mishra in a video call to the boy on Tuesday asked him what he wanted and promised to send chocolates and a bicycle to him.

Some policemen later delivered the items to the boy and told him the minister had sent them to him as a gift.

