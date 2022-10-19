China puts hold on proposal by India, US at UN to list Pak-based Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorist Shahid Mahmood as global terrorist
China has put a hold on a proposal by India and the US at the United Nations to list Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba leader Shahid Mahmood as a global terrorist, the fourth instance in as many months that Beijing has blocked bids to blacklist terrorists at the world organisation.
It is learned that China placed a hold on the proposal by India and the US to designate Mahmood as a global terrorist under the 1267 Al Qaeda Sanctions Committee of the UN Security Council.
This is the fourth time in as many months that China has put a hold on listing proposals to designate Pakistan-based terrorists under the 1267 Al Qaeda Sanctions Committee regime.
The US Treasury Department designated Mahmood a global terrorist in December 2016.
