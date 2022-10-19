Left Menu

N.Korea says its military orders more artillery firing in response to S.Korea action

Reuters | Seoul | Updated: 19-10-2022 11:06 IST | Created: 19-10-2022 10:53 IST
N.Korea says its military orders more artillery firing in response to S.Korea action
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • South Korea

North Korea's military said it has ordered its troops to fire more artillery shells off its east and west coasts on Wednesday in response to South Korea's firing of rounds from multiple rocket launchers, the North's official KCNA reported.

The firing order comes after the North launched some 100 shells into the sea off its west coast around 10 p.m. (1300 GMT) and shot a further 150 rounds off its east coast, according to the South's Joint Chiefs of Staff.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Two Spanish tourists killed in air balloon accident in Turkey's Cappadocia

Two Spanish tourists killed in air balloon accident in Turkey's Cappadocia

Azerbaijan
2
Health News Roundup: Serum Institute to produce Ebola vaccine for use in Uganda outbreak; Moderna signs deal on variant-adapted COVID shots for world's poorest and more

Health News Roundup: Serum Institute to produce Ebola vaccine for use in Uga...

 Global
3
China's 20th Communist Party Congress: What you need to know

China's 20th Communist Party Congress: What you need to know

 Global
4
Study reveals how photosynthesis adapted to the rise of oxygen

Study reveals how photosynthesis adapted to the rise of oxygen

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022