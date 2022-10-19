UP: One more held in tuition teacher gang-rape case

Police on Wednesday arrested the second accused in connection with the alleged gang-rape of an 18-year-old tuition teacher here, officials said.

The second accused, identified as auto-rickshaw driver Imran, was arrested from Kathauta area after an encounter during the early hours of the day, police said.

On Monday, police arrested one Akash Tiwari (21) for his alleged involvement in the incident that happened on Saturday, they said.

Confirming the development, Deputy Commissioner of Police (East) Prachi Singh said Imran was tracked near Kathauta area. He was on a bike and the police asked him to stop, he fired at them. The accused driver sustained a bullet injury on his leg in the crossfire, she said.

The 18-year-old in her complaint said, ''On October 15, at around 6.45 pm, I was standing at the Chinhat police station to catch an autorickshaw. As the autorickshaw stopped, I asked whether he will go towards Charbagh, to which he said yes.'' ''Two persons including the driver were there in the auto-rickshaw. When the auto was taken on a wrong route, I shouted and raised alarm, but they took it towards a dark area where they raped me one by one for around 3 hours,'' she said. ''They attacked me on my head and injured me. My phone was also snatched. As they were taking me back, they stopped to refill CNG. During this one person was holding me and was threatening to kill me, and then threw me at Husarhiya crossing.'' The incharge of the police outpost Husarhiya Hussain Abbas was suspended on Monday, Singh said.

Station House Officer (Vibhuti Khand) Ram Singh said a case was registered against the accused on Sunday and the woman has been sent for a medical examination. A case has been registered under sections 376-D (gangrape), 342 (punishment for wrongful confinement), 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt), 392 (punishment for robbery) and 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation) of IPC.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)