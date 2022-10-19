IED detected, defused in J-K's Kupwara

Security forces on Wednesday detected an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) in Kupwara district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said. A joint team of Army and police detected the IED planted by terrorists along the road at Udipora in Handwara area of the district, the officials said.

They said the IED was destroyed by the bomb disposal squad without causing any damage.

