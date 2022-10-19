Delhi: 2 bodies with heads crushed recovered in separate incidents

Two bodies with their heads crushed and multiple injuries were recovered in separate incidents here, police said on Wednesday.

In the first case, the body was found on the Outer Ring Road in south Delhi's CR Park area.

Police suspect it to be a case of accident.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Chandan Chowdhary said the control room received a call at 3.51 am informing the department about the body, which is of of an approximately 40-year-old man, she said.

In another case, a body of a man aged between 30 and 35 was found in Jounapur village in south Delhi's Fatehpur Beri area.

A labour attendance card recovered from one of his pockets identified him as Pradip. He has a tattoo ''Beby'' on the right arm, the DCP said, adding it appears to be a case of hit-and-run.

The two cases have been registered under sections 279 (rash driving or riding on a public way) and 304 A (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code, she added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)