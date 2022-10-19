Left Menu

Delhi: 2 bodies with heads crushed recovered in separate incidents

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-10-2022 11:20 IST | Created: 19-10-2022 11:16 IST
Delhi: 2 bodies with heads crushed recovered in separate incidents
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Two bodies with their heads crushed and multiple injuries were recovered in separate incidents here, police said on Wednesday.

In the first case, the body was found on the Outer Ring Road in south Delhi's CR Park area.

Police suspect it to be a case of accident.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Chandan Chowdhary said the control room received a call at 3.51 am informing the department about the body, which is of of an approximately 40-year-old man, she said.

In another case, a body of a man aged between 30 and 35 was found in Jounapur village in south Delhi's Fatehpur Beri area.

A labour attendance card recovered from one of his pockets identified him as Pradip. He has a tattoo ''Beby'' on the right arm, the DCP said, adding it appears to be a case of hit-and-run.

The two cases have been registered under sections 279 (rash driving or riding on a public way) and 304 A (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code, she added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Two Spanish tourists killed in air balloon accident in Turkey's Cappadocia

Two Spanish tourists killed in air balloon accident in Turkey's Cappadocia

Azerbaijan
2
Health News Roundup: Serum Institute to produce Ebola vaccine for use in Uganda outbreak; Moderna signs deal on variant-adapted COVID shots for world's poorest and more

Health News Roundup: Serum Institute to produce Ebola vaccine for use in Uga...

 Global
3
China's 20th Communist Party Congress: What you need to know

China's 20th Communist Party Congress: What you need to know

 Global
4
Study reveals how photosynthesis adapted to the rise of oxygen

Study reveals how photosynthesis adapted to the rise of oxygen

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022