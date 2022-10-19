Left Menu

Rs 129.29 cr given to over 25,000 beneficiaries under 'Ashirwad' scheme in current financial year: Punjab minister

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 19-10-2022 11:48 IST | Created: 19-10-2022 11:46 IST
The Punjab government has spent Rs 129.29 crore on 25,399 beneficiaries of 'Ashirwad' scheme in the current financial year, minister Baljit Kaur said on Wednesday.

A total of Rs 161.31 crore has been earmarked this financial year under the scheme, which offers Rs 51,000 to women from Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes and other backward classes for marriage.

Kaur, Minister of Social justice, Empowerment and Minorities, said the government is committed to the welfare of SCs, STs and economically weaker sections.

In order to avail the scheme, the applicant, apart from belonging to a backward class, should be a permanent resident of Punjab and a BPL card holder.

Two women of each family are eligible to avail the benefit.

According to the minister, the money will be credited directly into the benefeciary's bank accounts, which should be linked with Aadhaar.

