UK finance minister says will prioritise "help for most vulnerable" as inflation rises

British finance minister Jeremy Hunt said on Wednesday that the government will prioritise help for the most vulnerable as latest data showed that the annual rate of consumer price inflation inched up to 10.1% in September.

"This government will prioritise help for the most vulnerable while delivering wider economic stability and driving long-term growth that will help everyone," Hunt said in a statement.

